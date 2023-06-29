Air Quality Slow To Improve

Air Quality Alert

Small Storm Chances

Warming Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An NBC15 First Alert Weather Day remains in place as we head into tonight. The Air Quality Advisory will remain in place through at least Friday.

Poor air quality remains the big concern across southern Wisconsin. Fortunately, we are finally starting to see a slow improvement in air quality around southern Wisconsin. We have pulled out of the Very Unhealthy category and into the Unhealthy category. Time outside should still be limited as these are still not great conditions through this evening. Later on, tonight, and more so Friday, we should drop to the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups and Moderate category. This is when we will be able to resume most outdoor activities around the area.

What’s Coming Up...

The latest drought monitor came out today and shows worsening conditions for our area with southwestern Wisconsin in a severe drought. The next week will feature daily chances of showers and storms. While we are confident in daily rounds of storms, timing and location can be tricky in these situations more than a day or two out. It is also a situation where not everyone will see rain daily, but those who do can expect some heavy downpours. While no organized severe weather is expected, isolated strong to severe storms are possible daily.

Looking Ahead...

Above normal conditions will continue. We should be in the lower 80s this time of year and we will widely be in the middle and upper 80s rot around 90 degrees through the extended period. While humidity levels will come up a little bit, they will be very tolerable for this time of year. A look at the 4th of July calls for small rain chances and highs near 90 degrees.

