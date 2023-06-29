Another Poor Air Quality Day

Better air quality is expected by this afternoon

Warm and chance of storms through the weekend

July 4th looking good

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An NBC15 First Alert Weather Day remains in place

We are starting Thursday morning with another First Alert Weather Day. Air Quality across much of our area is VERY UNHEALTHY with index numbers at 4 am of 271. Air quality has been deteriorating overnight but the forecast models are suggesting that we will begin seeing improvement later this afternoon. In the meantime, the same advice applies, stay indoors as much as you can and limit time outside. Our current air quality advisory is in effect until noon, and we’re hoping that is when we begin seeing steady improvements to our skies.

What’s Coming Up...

Holiday Travel across the area is looking good, we’re not looking at any major systems on some of the busier travel days to be a problem. Then on the 4th is looking dry with temperatures in the 80s

Looking Ahead...

As for temperatures, above normal conditions will continue. We should be in the lower 80s this time of year and we will widely be in the middle and upper 80s rot around 90 degrees through the extended period. While humidity levels will come up a little bit, they will be very tolerable for this time of year. A look at the 4th of July calls for small rain chances and highs near 90 degrees.

