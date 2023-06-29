Appreciating their work: SentryWorld course designer takes in Senior Open

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Players have said over the last few days that SentryWorld was set up like a U.S. Open with unforgiving rough and tough greens.

Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed SentryWorld before it officially opened in 1981.

The 83-year-old has been in Stevens Point over the past year or two, overseeing and completing the reconstruction efforts on the grounds for the U.S. Senior Open this weekend.

He said the course this week will take the players back to yesteryear.

“They will have to be patient. This is a big boy golf course. Yet, it’s for seniors — and they’re happy,” Jones said. “They’re happy because it’s a strict examination of their game. Many of them are true champions. They’ve won majors before, and they said this is like playing a U.S. Open when we were younger. They called it the kids’ championship. This is the older boys’ championship.”

Jones has designed about 280 courses over the years. This is the eighth major to take place at one of his venues.

