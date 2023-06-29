Carbone Cancer Center recognized as best cancer hospital in Wisconsin by Newsweek

Clinical researchers in Madison are behind a breakthrough in breast cancer research.
Clinical researchers in Madison are behind a breakthrough in breast cancer research.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health’s Carbone Cancer Center was recognized as the top cancer hospital in Wisconsin this year by Newsweek.

UW Health revealed Wednesday that Carbone Cancer Center was included in Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals 2023. It was ranked highest in Wisconsin and #30 in the nation.

Carbone Cancer Center Director Dr. Howard Bailey said the hospital was thrilled to be recognized.

“Awards like this reflect the outstanding people at Carbone,” Dr. Bailey said. “The experts here are leaders in bench-to-bedside medicine, turning cutting-edge research into personalized treatments for our patients.”

Other Wisconsin hospitals included in the list were Mayo Clinic- Health System (40) in Eau Claire and Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (79) in Milwaukee.

The rankings used three data sources: a nationwide online survey, results from patient surveys and hospital quality metrics. One hundred and seventy-five hospitals were ranked overall.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

Latest News

List: Wildfire smoke causes cancellations and postponements in Southern Wisconsin
Stolen sunburst chair given back after 31 years
Heating and cooling experts share health and safety tips amid rise in wildfire smoke
Amidst dangerous air quality conditions, Dane Co. HVAC expert urges indoor circulation