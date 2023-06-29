Carbone Cancer Center recognized as best cancer hospital in Wisconsin by Newsweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health’s Carbone Cancer Center was recognized as the top cancer hospital in Wisconsin this year by Newsweek.

UW Health revealed Wednesday that Carbone Cancer Center was included in Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals 2023. It was ranked highest in Wisconsin and #30 in the nation.

Carbone Cancer Center Director Dr. Howard Bailey said the hospital was thrilled to be recognized.

“Awards like this reflect the outstanding people at Carbone,” Dr. Bailey said. “The experts here are leaders in bench-to-bedside medicine, turning cutting-edge research into personalized treatments for our patients.”

Other Wisconsin hospitals included in the list were Mayo Clinic- Health System (40) in Eau Claire and Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (79) in Milwaukee.

The rankings used three data sources: a nationwide online survey, results from patient surveys and hospital quality metrics. One hundred and seventy-five hospitals were ranked overall.

