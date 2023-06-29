Concerts on the Square returns for 40th season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Capitol lawn will be brimming with community members Thursday night for the season opener of Concerts on the Square hosted by Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Due to poor air quality, the concert was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday out of an abundance of caution for the safety of WCO staff, musicians and attendees.

Concerts on the Square is celebrating its 40th season, and six concerts will be held at Capitol Square between June and August.

Here is a full list of concert dates:

June 29, 2023 - ¡Viva Tiempo Libre!

July 5, 2023 - Contrastes

July 12, 2023 - A Wisconsin Celebration

July 19, 2023 - Romeo & Juliet Fantasy

July 26, 2023 - A Millennial Mixtape

August 2, 2023 - Journey Through Time

Admission is free to the series all summer long, but if you’re looking to support live classical music in Madison or the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, you can join the Friends of the WCO program.

