Concerts on the Square returns for 40th season

Concerts on the Square will kick off its 40th season from the Capitol lawn Thursday at 7p.m.
Concerts on the Square will kick off its 40th season from the Capitol lawn Thursday at 7p.m.(Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Capitol lawn will be brimming with community members Thursday night for the season opener of Concerts on the Square hosted by Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Due to poor air quality, the concert was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday out of an abundance of caution for the safety of WCO staff, musicians and attendees.

Concerts on the Square is celebrating its 40th season, and six concerts will be held at Capitol Square between June and August.

Here is a full list of concert dates:

June 29, 2023 - ¡Viva Tiempo Libre!

July 5, 2023 - Contrastes

July 12, 2023 - A Wisconsin Celebration

July 19, 2023 - Romeo & Juliet Fantasy

July 26, 2023 - A Millennial Mixtape

August 2, 2023 - Journey Through Time

Admission is free to the series all summer long, but if you’re looking to support live classical music in Madison or the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, you can join the Friends of the WCO program.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
Motorcycle rider dies in Town of Janesville wreck

Latest News

Poor Air Quality
Another Poor Air Quality Day
Patrick May receives DAISY Award
SSM Health nurse receives DAISY Award
Wisconsin capital building
Spending plan cutting taxes, University of Wisconsin funding clears state Senate
The forecasted Air Quality across Wisconsin at 10:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023.
Dane Co. opens air quality respite centers; will offer masks