Cows rescued from New Denmark barn fire

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 100 cows were rescued from a barn fire in New Denmark area Thursday morning.

The fire is on the east side of Brown County on South County Hwy P, just east of Denmark. Firefighters from seven departments answered the call at about 6 a.m.

The fire chief says they arrived to find the barn full of smoke and bales of hay were burning.

“The biggest problem was visibility,” Denmark Fire Chief Dave Bielinski said. “You could only see about 2 feet ahead of you inside, and with this construction with the barn the way it is, with that heavy tarp, we were worried about it melting and going up.”

A fire official confirmed about 100 cows were in the barn. Farm workers started removing the cows as soon as the fire was discovered. Haulers arrived to transport the cows to a safe place off the property.

Forty bales of hay were pulled out of the barn. Firefighters sprayed them thoroughly.

Crews were wrapping up operations around

