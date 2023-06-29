DeForest man accused of threatening officials faces federal jail time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A DeForest man who had been threatening public officials for over a decade and continued after moving out of Wisconsin in 2022 was sentenced Thursday to federal prison.

Michael Yaker will serve one year and one day for transmitting in interstate commerce a threatening communication.

The Western District Court of Wisconsin explained Yaker was threatening government employees and other officials since 2010 and continued until he left the state in 2022. Because he left Wisconsin, his threatening emails and phone calls were transmitted in interstate commerce, making it a federal crime.

The Associated Press previously reported that Yaker made threats against Gov. Tony Evers, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, among others. As part of a plea agreement, seven of the eight counts he was charged with were dismissed, including charges related to threats against the governor, but Yaker agreed he committed the acts described in those counts. The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to leaving a threatening voicemail message in May for then-Dane County Highway Commissioner Gerald Mandli.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson focused on protecting the public in his sentencing decision for Yaker, directing him to do mental health counseling during his three-year supervised release term.

The judge also warned Yaker that he would be taken back into custody during his supervised release if he breaks the conditions of it. “I’m responsible, I get it,” Yaker said.

Court documents say that Yaker, an axe-maker and timber framer, began a long-running dispute with Dane County after he was denied a bid to build a park shelter, and that he was known to often carry an axe with him.

