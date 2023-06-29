Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into Rock River

Watertown Police Dept. body cam footage shows a vehicle on its side in the Rock River, on June 29, 2023.(Watertown Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – Watertown Police Department officers arrested a driver early Thursday morning after finding him still inside a vehicle that was sitting, half-submerged, on its side in the Rock River.

The police department shared body camera video several hours later that showed an officer approaching the vehicle around 1 a.m. after the police department received a call the vehicle had gone off the road and into the river, near Tivoli Island.

After firefighters freed the 27-year-old man from the wrecked vehicle, he was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver allegedly admitted to investigators that he had been drinking, and he has since been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, among other counts, WPD indicated.

Members of the Dept. of Natural Resources were called to the crash scene, as well, and they took care of removing the vehicle from the water, the police department continued. The Watertown Police Department’s post came about 12 hours after the crash, at which point authorities were still cleaning up where the vehicle went into the water.

