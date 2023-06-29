Drought worsens in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new numbers are in and as expected, the drought across southern Wisconsin has worsened. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which comes out every Thursday, verifies that due to lack of rain, our drought has expanded in many places.

Here in the southern part of the state, Dane County is now completely under the severe drought, when last week only about 1/3 of the county was at severe, and the rest of the county was at moderate. We’ve seen the severe drought also creep into Rock, Green, Lafayette, Vernon, Juneau, and Adams counties as well.

This week’s current drought map is actually calculated for the period between Jun 20th - 27th. While we did get some hefty thunderstorms during that time, it just wasn’t enough to put a dent in our existing drought. On June 24th, Madison only received .2″ of rain, and for the month, we are already in a deficit of 3.8″

By next Tuesday very little rain is expected to fall, which will likely increase the drought more.

