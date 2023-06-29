Drought worsens in southern Wisconsin

Wisconsin's drought continues to worsen
Wisconsin's drought continues to worsen(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new numbers are in and as expected, the drought across southern Wisconsin has worsened.  The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which comes out every Thursday, verifies that due to lack of rain, our drought has expanded in many places.

Here in the southern part of the state, Dane County is now completely under the severe drought, when last week only about 1/3 of the county was at severe, and the rest of the county was at moderate.  We’ve seen the severe drought also creep into Rock, Green, Lafayette, Vernon, Juneau, and Adams counties as well.

This week’s current drought map is actually calculated for the period between Jun 20th - 27th.  While we did get some hefty thunderstorms during that time, it just wasn’t enough to put a dent in our existing drought.  On June 24th, Madison only received .2″ of rain, and for the month, we are already in a deficit of 3.8″

By next Tuesday very little rain is expected to fall, which will likely increase the drought more.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Latest News

The forecasted Air Quality across Wisconsin at 10:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023.
Dane Co. opens air quality respite centers; will offer masks
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square season opener postponed over poor air quality
Wildfire smoke is made up of tiny particulate matter that's composed of harmful chemical...
First Alert: Dangers of wildfire smoke as air quality remains unhealthy
Very warm conditions will continue for today.
Weekend weather: A tale of two forecasts