‘Extraordinarily ambiguous standard:’ SCOTUS decision on affirmative action leaves many with questions

Professor of Political Science Emeritus at UW-Madison Howard Schweber referred to Thursday’s decision as a ‘sweeping giant statement principle.’
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Affirmative action, a set of policies and practices allowing higher institutions to consider race in the admissions process, has been rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Professor of Political Science Emeritus at UW-Madison Howard Schweber referred to Thursday’s decision as a ‘sweeping giant statement principle.’ But he says an exception is equally notable.

“The giant loophole comes quite close to the end of the opinion when Chief Justice Roberts says ‘of course, a college or university may still continue race as it applies to a particular student’s individual life story described in their application essay.’ so what really happened here is a shift from one way to think about it is a shift from race consciousness in admissions to race consciousness in application,” Dr. Schweber said.

Dr. Schweber says it is now up to students to convey their background and experiences.

“The burden is now on the student to write an essay that says something about experiences of racial discrimination or identification with a racial group or whatever narrative the student wants to tell, and the college is then perfectly free to take account of that and give it as much weight as they like. But only if it comes first from the student.”

President of Edgewood College Andrew Manion says their institution has always been committed to diversity and Thursday’s ruling won’t impact that.

“We don’t consider race,” he said. “We are very intentional about our recruiting practices to make sure that we are recruiting a diverse population of students and that has been pretty successful because we have sizeable and active population of students of color.”

But Dr. Schweber warns the decision could leave minorities at a disadvantage once again.

“The students who will most clearly be left out are the ones who most clearly need the help, which is students who are both minority and poor,” he said. “Minority students who have college counselors, who can hire admissions consultants, whose parents are savvy in the ways of college admissions, will still be able to get a full advantage. Indeed, in practice, this may end up being for those students, a greater advantage.”

Ultimately, he says it is hard to say what impact Thursday’s decision will have on higher institutions.

“The opinion is written in extremely broad and general terms and leaves an enormous number of questions unanswered that are gonna prompt a myriad of lawsuits for years to come.”

