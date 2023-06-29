Garbage truck burns on the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are investigating a garbage truck that started on fire on the Beltline Thursday morning. The fire is now contained.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department received the call around 5:30 a.m. and responded to the scene.

The vehicle is on the Beltline just before the Stoughton Road exit at Agricultural Drive, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

As of 6:30 a.m., emergency personnel are on the scene, and two westbound lanes are open, including the Flex Lane. The right lane is closed, which is causing traffic to back up.

No injuries have been reported.

