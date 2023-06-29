Habitat for Humanity hopes to build more homes with new central campus

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County says the opening of their new central campus will allow them to better serve families in need.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s new West Side ReStore has opened on Odana Road.

The new 45,000-square-foot central campus shares space with the nonprofit’s new headquarters and warehouse space. Formerly the Odana Antiques Mall, the entirely remodeled space will serve as Habitat’s administrative office, ReStore West location, and ReStore warehouse, all under the same roof for the first time.

CEO Valerie Renk said this has been more than a decade in the works and that the new space will allow their team to better serve the families throughout Dane County who need it most.

“We’re going to be able to serve more families all under one roof, so we’re really excited to do this,” she started. “It’s more than the space it’s the people right, we’re gonna bring all that staff and all those volunteers into one space instead of having people in distant areas, they’re going to be together in one place working together as one team,” Renk said.

“If they can work hard, we can work together to bring homeownership through our homeownership program through repair and financial capability,” and the store Renk said plays an important role in funding.

The community is invited to the campus’ grand opening Friday, June 30 and Saturday July 1 from 9a.m. to 5p.m.

“Come in have a cupcake, and meet a family so that’s what’s really exciting is to connect to our work, but meeting some of the families that we’re partnering with to achieve homeownership and see when you buy something from the store, who does it help? Yourself, the environment, but also the families that will achieve homeownership in part because of what you’re doing.

Habitat is always in need of volunteers, to explore opportunities at ReStore, on construction sites or in the office, see here.

The Madison East Side ReStore will still remain open.

