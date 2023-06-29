How to get out in Madison this weekend before Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July taking place on a Tuesday this year, many folks are taking the opportunity to make this weekend a long one.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Fourth of July taking place on a Tuesday this year, many folks are taking the opportunity to make this weekend a long one. As the air quality begins to improve, here are some events across the city to explore this weekend:

The Bodega

This year marks the bodega’s seventh at Breese Stevens Field, Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner explained.

Warner says over 100 local vendors will be present, making the event a great way to support local businesses all in one place. Items for sale include microgreens, crafts, antiques and so much more, Warner said.

The field will also have lots of opportunities for family fun with competitive outdoor games.

Li Chiao Ping Dance SEED Festival

Four Winds Farm is working with Li Chiao Ping to put on a dance festival in the farm’s barn, Warner said.

The SEED dance festival has two free public performances, one on Friday and one on Saturday. The festival – SEED, or Summer Exploratory Experimental Dance – celebrates this method of physical performance for dancers and viewers alike.

Orquestra Salsoul de Mad

Bring your dogs out to the Boneyard Saturday for some live music from a local fusion salsa-soul band that will get everyone dancing, Warner said.

The Boneyard will have food and drinks for outdoor dining as well.

Monona Community Festival

The tradition of the Monona Community Festival continues this weekend as well. The festival runs Sunday through Tuesday at Winnequah Park.

The festival will have its iconic “wife carry” competition, where people can carry their wives, husbands, partners, and spouses in a fun low-stakes race.

Winnequah Park will be home to food, music, and lots of activities this weekend.

Locations and times for the events can be found below.

EventWhereWhen
BodegaBreese StevensFriday, 5-9 p.m.
Li Chiao Ping Dance SEED FestivalFour Winds FarmPerformances Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 p.m.
Orquesta Salsoul de MadBoneyardSaturday, 3-6 p.m.
Monona Community FestivalWinnequah ParkSunday-Tuesday

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Latest News

‘Extraordinarily ambiguous standard:’ SCOTUS decision on affirmative action leaves many with questions
Automakers removing AM radio from new electric cars
Wisconsin Public Radio’s 90.9 FM will move to 90.5 FM in Madison
Thunderstorms cause recent flight delays, not wildfire smoke
Thunderstorms and pilot shortage cause recent flight delays
Garbage truck on fire on the Beltline near Stoughton Road
Garbage truck burns on the Beltline