J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.

Watt’s first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He’ll also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network and online.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” Watt said in a statement. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Watt was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and retired last season after a 12-year career in which he had 114 1/2 sacks. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft by Houston and spent 10 seasons with the Texans before playing the last two years for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is the only player in league history to record multiple seasons with at least 20 sacks.

Watt has been busy since retiring. Watt and his wife, former U.S. soccer midfielder Kealia Watt, became investors in the Burnley Football Club in May.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a two-run single during the eighth inning of a...
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Wisconsin's Charlie Stramel (28) against Penn State during the second period of an NCAA hockey...
UW’s Stramel picked by Minnesota Wild in NHL Draft
The Duck Pond stadium
Madison Mallards postpone game over air quality
There’s been a lot for crews to prepare for the U.S. Senior Open, which includes the...
SentryWorld stocks up merchandise tent for U.S. Senior Open