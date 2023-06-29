Madison police chief on shortlist for Chicago police superintendent job

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison’s top law enforcement officer is on the shortlist to lead one of the largest police departments in the country.

Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes name appeared alongside five other candidates as semi-finalists to take over the Chicago Police Dept., according to the Chicago Sun Times, which published the list Thursday morning. the list is expected to be narrowed again before a final decision is made.

According to the Windy City newspaper, the six remaining candidates will now undergo background checks by the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the agency where Barnes worked prior to his arrival in Madison. The other finalists identified by the Sun Times were:

Chicago Counterterrorism Chief Larry Snelling

Former Chicago Counterterrorism Chief Ernest Cato III

Street Deputy Migdalia Bulnes

Constitutional Policing and Reform Chief Angel Novalez

Labor Relations Cmdr. Donna Rowling

The COPA is expected to submit a list of its three finalists by July 14.

Barnes came to the Wisconsin capital just over two years ago, in February 2021, having served as COPA’s Director of Training and Professional Development.

NBC15 News reached out to the Madison Police Department, which indicated Barnes is currently out of the country and is unavailable for comment.

In April, Barnes laid out a five-year plan for the police department that focused on community policing, which he described as a cornerstone of MPD’s operating philosophy.

The plan consists of four main pillars, focusing on Madison-centric policing, youth engagement, public communication, and workplace culture. Barnes said this model can serve as a leading example for police departments in Wisconsin and even across the country.

