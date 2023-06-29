Mercyhealth officials celebrate new Kidney Care and Dialysis Center

Mercyhealth
Mercyhealth(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth officials and staff were set to celebrate the ribbon cutting of its new Kidney Care and Dialysis Center on Wednesday.

Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea and the center’s Medical Director Dr. Ehteshamul Anjum were scheduled to speak at the event, which was followed by tours of the new Janesville facility.

Mercyhealth officials explained that the 30,000-square-foot expansion, which added a third floor to the Michael Berry Building at 1000 Mineral Point Avenue, was long anticipated after a year of construction.

The expansion includes a 12,000-square-foot dialysis and nephrology center, which includes consultation rooms and special treatment rooms for patients. There are also 20 dialysis bays, which Mercyhealth noted is twice the number of chairs it previously had available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin capital building
Spending plan cutting taxes, University of Wisconsin funding clears state Senate
Clinical researchers in Madison are behind a breakthrough in breast cancer research.
Carbone Cancer Center recognized as best cancer hospital in Wisconsin by Newsweek
List: Wildfire smoke causes cancellations and postponements in Southern Wisconsin
Stolen sunburst chair given back after 31 years