Red Wings select Wausau native Brady Cleveland

Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau native and Wausau West graduate Brady Cleveland was drafted in the second round of the NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Cleveland was selected 47th overall.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with Cleveland in May after he helped Team USA bring home the gold at the U18 World Championships.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, is doused with ice water after hitting a two-run...
Santana’s first career game-ending home run rallies Pirates past Brewers 8-7
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej...
Bulls retain Coby White, add Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter to backcourt mix
Fan guide now available for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld in Stevens...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4...
Khris Middleton agrees to remain with the Bucks on a 3-year, $102 million deal, AP source says
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
UW football suspends junior linebacker Jordan Turner