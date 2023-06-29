SSM Health nurse receives DAISY Award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville awarded one of its workers the lifetime DAISY Award Wednesday.

Patrick May is originally from Prairie du Chien, but commuted to Janesville for his nursing education, then started working at St. Mary’s. He eventually moved his family there and is still working.

May has prostrate cancer and lost his son, Kevin, in 2015 to a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer that they didn’t even know he had. His son’s organs were donated after he died and May said he strongly supports “Donate Life.”

May said to be a nurse is to help other people and make them feel better.

“It shows that I’ve had the dedication throughout my nursing career to put myself second and the patients and families at first,” May said.

