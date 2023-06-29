Suspect in killing outside Badger Tavern pleads not guilty

Caleb C Dimaggio
Caleb C Dimaggio(Dane County Jail)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of homicide in a deadly shooting outside a Madison bar early last month returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Thursday morning.

Caleb DiMaggio pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide during his arraignment hearing, according to court records. Following his plea, Judge Ellen Berz scheduled a pre-trial hearing for September.

DiMaggio, 23, allegedly shot and killed Jason Pritchard outside the Badger Tavern, in the 1600 block Seminole Hwy. Pritchard, 44, was shot in the chest in the bar’s parking lot, the criminal complaint stated. Emergency crews responded around 12:15 a.m. and Pritchard was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the complaint, DiMaggio was standing next to an officer that morning when police officers approached them, asking who shot Pritchard. An officer stated the woman said something to the effect of “he did it,” before DiMaggio reportedly said, “he would not ‘fight me.’”

A witness told investigators she heard the gunshot and went outside, where DiMaggio, the woman who was with him, and the victim were. The witness told police she heard DiMaggio say, “I shot him in the heart. He’s dead and I shot him in the heart.”

