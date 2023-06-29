Thunderstorms and pilot shortage cause recent flight delays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A combination of East Coast thunderstorms and flight staff shortages are the cause of flight cancellations and delays ahead of the holiday weekend, not wildfire smoke.

Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said several people with flights have called the airport asking if the smoky air could cause cancellations and delays. Riechers said at this point, the haze is not bad enough and that pilots are able to fly through it as they normally would.

Recent thunderstorms near New York have caused delays at hub airports on the East Coast, which then causes a ripple effect of delays for airports in Madison, Minneapolis and Chicago.

Thunderstorms cause recent flight delays, not wildfire smoke (Marcus Aarsvold)

Riechers said a shortage of pilots makes it difficult to schedule new flights if others are delayed or canceled.

”The pilots and the airplanes are able to get through the smoke safely. It’s not a big deal,” he said. “The smoke in and of itself isn’t impacting air travel yet right now. It’s just those typical thunderstorms throughout the summer that we’ve seen in some of the larger hubs.”

Parker Webb experienced two flight cancellations during a work trip to Madison from Portland, OR.

”Well we were supposed to be back yesterday, and now we have dealt with two canceled flights and now we’re getting back tonight,” she said. ”Personally I feel okay, I’ve never been to Madison so I got to experience the Capitol and stuff, so it’s been fine. I’m not a complainer. “

Webb said thunderstorms and the flight staff shortage were to blame for her canceled and delayed flights.

Riechers recommends people with upcoming flights check in with their airlines for updated information and arrive at the airport early to avoid the stress of missing flight plan changes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.