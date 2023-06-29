U.S. Senior Open fans bring high energy to SentryWorld from tee to green

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - All eyes are on the golfers today. They’re the stars of the championship, but the fans shine just as bright. The event wouldn’t be the same without their excited and uplifting energy.

When asking Jack and Cindy Greco from Waukesha what they think the importance of being a fan is, they answered with: “Well, being there for them, supporting them, and cheering them on. No matter where they come from.

An event this size brings in golfers and fans from all over. People with different personalities and/or cultures come together, sharing new experiences.

“We like the Senior Open better than the regular tour. It’s a lot more relaxed and a lot more fun. They just seem to really appreciate you more these days, the golfers in the Senior Open. And they’re appreciative of the fans more, I think anyway,” said Cindy Greco.

A new U.S. Open sign that was put up on Thursday morning has been a place where fans flock to. Many selfies were being taken with it, and it’s a great opportunity for out-of-town fans to share on social media that they’re at the U.S. Open. Fans are definitely excited to be at SentryWorld.

“I think that more people, if given the opportunity to experience this golf course, should try to come up. The beauty of this course it’s magnificent. It’s no wonder the Senior U.S. Open is here this year,” said Greg Kern, from Arlington Height, Illinois.

Kern wasn’t the only fan enjoying their day at the course.

“People are great, and I’ve gotten rides around the course from a guy named Mark. Shout out to Mark, he helped us. It’s been great,” said Mary Johnson from Wisconsin Dells.

Spirits were high, and people were enjoying mingling and getting to know each other.

“In fact we just were at the table at the food tent visiting some folks. One young lady was from New York and the other ones were from West Salem. Yeah, just very friendly crowd,” said William Collins, from La Crosse.

When we asked fans what they were most excited for, there were some different answers.

“Watching a lot of the guys that I remember watching when I was very young. I’m 71 so I’ve seen these guys play when they were on the PGA tour. And I’ve met a lot of them,” said Kern.

Most today I wanna just see some great golf, maybe some birdies. Everyone loves a tweet tweet,” said Johnson.

They all agree on one thing, however.

“It’s a perfect day,” said Collins.

Most fans were only planning on staying for the day and driving back home later in the night or staying in a hotel nearby.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.