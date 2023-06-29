UW’s Stramel picked by Minnesota Wild in NHL Draft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s hockey center Charlie Stramel is going home.

The Rosemount, Minnesota, native was selected by the Minnesota Wild as the 21st overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Stramel scored five goals and recorded 12 points in 33 games with UW-Madison last season, according to Wisconsin Athletics.

He is a two-time World Junior Championship competitor and won a bronze medal with the team this year.

Seventeen other Badgers have been drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft to date, Wisconsin Athletics noted.

