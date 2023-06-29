UW’s Stramel picked by Minnesota Wild in NHL Draft

Wisconsin's Charlie Stramel (28) against Penn State during the second period of an NCAA hockey...
Wisconsin's Charlie Stramel (28) against Penn State during the second period of an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Oct 28, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s hockey center Charlie Stramel is going home.

The Rosemount, Minnesota, native was selected by the Minnesota Wild as the 21st overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Stramel scored five goals and recorded 12 points in 33 games with UW-Madison last season, according to Wisconsin Athletics.

He is a two-time World Junior Championship competitor and won a bronze medal with the team this year.

Seventeen other Badgers have been drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft to date, Wisconsin Athletics noted.

