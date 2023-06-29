Wisconsin Public Radio’s 90.9 FM will move to 90.5 FM in Madison

Automakers removing AM radio from new electric cars
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Listeners of Wisconsin Public Radio’s 90.9 FM will want to turn their radio’s dial back a couple of channels to reach its new destination.

The Ideas Network will cease to exist on 90.9 FM and be replaced by a more powerful signal on 90.5 FM, explained Wisconsin Public Radio. The change takes effect on July 1.

WPR noted the station will still have the same content, but it will reach more listeners in the Madison area.

People can also listen to The Ideas Network on 107.9 FM and 970 AM, as well as on WPR’s website and its app.

