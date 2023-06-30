16-year-old lung transplant patient heads home after six-month recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old girl is finally headed home after months of recovering from a double-lung transplant at a Madison hospital.

After needing to relearn how to eat and walk on her own, Kyleigh (Ky) Williams, is ready to celebrate milestones she missed while in the hospital and spending time with her family and chocolate lab, Jade.

“I’m really looking forward to taking a drive in my own car, and just getting to finally cuddle with my dog,” Ky said. “I really missed iced coffee and can’t wait to get that whenever I want.”'

Ky contracted a severe case of influenza A in December of 2022, just three weeks before her sixteenth birthday, and went to the emergency department of Beloit Memorial Hospital. UW Health Med Flight Physician Dr. Craig Tschautscher explained that Ky’s doctors determined she needed more specialized care and she was transferred to American Family Children’s Hospital in a UW Health Med Flight.

“We could see that her heart and lungs were rapidly deteriorating,” Dr. Tschautscher said. “Our team was focused on getting her stable enough to survive the flight so we could get her to the higher level of care she needed.”

Doctors determined quickly after she arrived at the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) that her heart and lungs were too weak to work on their own, so she was put on a form of life support to help her body rest. Over time, Ky developed necrotizing pneumonia and her kidneys began to fail, causing her to need antibiotics and to be put on dialysis. She also needed to be put on a ventilator and have a feeding tube put in.

UW Health stated Ky’s lungs suffered structural damage due to the flu infection, so she was listed for a double-lung transplant on Feb. 1.

Just over a week later on Feb. 9, Ky received a match of donor lungs. UW Health noted the surgery took more than 20 hours to complete, all while a snowstorm was happening outside.

Each month that followed her surgery, Ky took steps further to recovery.

“She’s a warrior,” said Nikki Williams, Ky’s mom. “She spent her 16th birthday hooked up to machines but now she’s ready to enjoy summer like any other teenager.”

In the first month, Ky’s care team monitored her as she adjusted to her new lungs at University Hospital. She returned to the PICU in March, remaining on a ventilator, and getting visits from her family. Ky also bonded with Dr. Tschautscher and the nurses who cared for her. UW Health noted that the nurses would perform TikTok dances in her hospital room to cheer her up.

“The entire team was so dedicated to both her physical and mental health and I am thankful they went out of their way to make her smile,” Nikki Williams said.

Health care workers determined Ky could be taken off of her life support system and dialysis in March, then Ky spent the next two months in physical therapy. She had her feeding tube taken out in June and enjoyed her favorite foods, starting with mac and cheese.

She was cleared to go home at the end of June, being wheeled out by Dr. Tschautscher, the same person who wheeled her into the hospital half a year earlier.

“I was privileged to be part of the team that brought her in, and I am honored she has allowed me to be part of the team that wheeled her out,” Tschautscher said.

“It was really scary being in the hospital and away from home this long,” Ky said. “I’m grateful the doctors and nurses were there to help me stay positive.”

Ky is just two classes away from taking the test to get her driver’s license, UW Health added.

