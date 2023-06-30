Air Quality Is Improving

But some smoke may linger into the weekend
But more smoke could filter in through the holiday weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
  • Very warm today
  • Very limited showers through next week
  • Very hot July 4th expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Air Quality Advisories remain in effect until noon today, but we have seen a steady improvement in air qualities number since this morning. As of 6 am the majority of our area is now under Moderate, which is a big improvement, but to the east of us, some are seeing Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive groups. Unfortunately, there could be periods of time throughout the weekend where the air quality declines, one of the forecast models is suggesting worse air quality on Sunday

Today our temperatures will be heading up. Most of us will reach into the high 80s, but areas to the west will hit 90. Add on top of this some humidity and temperatures will actually feel slightly higher than the reading on your thermometer.

What’s Coming Up...

Through the weekend we’ll be looking or more of the same, very warm and mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms will be limited during this time and there will be a chance of increased smoke, particularly on Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

Many of us will have a long weekend and it is at the beginning of next week that we could see some of our warmest temperatures. On Monday and Tuesday, we’re looking at widespread lower 90s. Feels-like temperatures could reach into the mid 90s and add onto that a very high UV index of 9. Stay hydrated and keep that sunscreen on.

