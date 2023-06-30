Beloit man arrested for transporting cocaine

(Pablo)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was arrested after police found half a cup of cocaine in his car.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Edwin Ruiz was pulled over in Turtle Township Wednesday afternoon. Police searched his vehicle after K9 Kamo sniffed it out.

Officials say 170 grams of cocaine was found in the car, and Ruiz was arrested for intending to deliver the cocaine.

Police then searched his house and found two firearms and another 96 grams of cocaine.

Ruiz will appear in court on Friday.

