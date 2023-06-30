Child care provider reacts to possible loss of funding from state program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Glarus child care service provider is reacting to the possible loss of funding in Wisconsin’s biennial budget plan.

The latest plan includes cuts to the Child Care Counts program, which is set to run out of funds by January 2024. The budget plan now heads to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk after being passed in the Republican-controlled Senate Thursday.

Corrine Hendrickson, who runs Corrine’s Little Explorers in New Glarus, said monthly payments to providers have already declined by 50%.

“It just was really like a gut punch slap in the face,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said she and many other providers in Wisconsin rely on the CCC program.

“We’ve been really talking about how this helps stabilize the industry and helps put some money in so that we don’t have to rely on the parent’s ability to pay,” Hendrickson said.

The COVID-era program has allowed childcare providers like Hendrickson to provide affordable rates to families.

“No matter where you live, no matter what your income is or anything like that, we get the same amount per child,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson hasn’t had to raise her rates since 2018. Now, with potential budget cuts looming, she said she has to.

“I’ve been very open and transparent with my families,” Hendrickson said. “They have known about this the whole time. It’s not just the parents that are paying, it’s us that are paying too because we can’t charge enough to be able to pay ourselves a living wage.”

Gov. Evers submitted a request to the Joint Finance Committee Thursday to use remaining federal funds for child care assistance. If approved, it would continue payments through January of 2024, when the program was set to end.

