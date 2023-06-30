Child care provider reacts to possible loss of funding from state program

A childcare provider reacts to the new spending plan passed by Wisconsin Republicans.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Glarus child care service provider is reacting to the possible loss of funding in Wisconsin’s biennial budget plan.

The latest plan includes cuts to the Child Care Counts program, which is set to run out of funds by January 2024. The budget plan now heads to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk after being passed in the Republican-controlled Senate Thursday.

Corrine Hendrickson, who runs Corrine’s Little Explorers in New Glarus, said monthly payments to providers have already declined by 50%.

“It just was really like a gut punch slap in the face,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said she and many other providers in Wisconsin rely on the CCC program.

“We’ve been really talking about how this helps stabilize the industry and helps put some money in so that we don’t have to rely on the parent’s ability to pay,” Hendrickson said.

The COVID-era program has allowed childcare providers like Hendrickson to provide affordable rates to families.

“No matter where you live, no matter what your income is or anything like that, we get the same amount per child,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson hasn’t had to raise her rates since 2018. Now, with potential budget cuts looming, she said she has to.

“I’ve been very open and transparent with my families,” Hendrickson said. “They have known about this the whole time. It’s not just the parents that are paying, it’s us that are paying too because we can’t charge enough to be able to pay ourselves a living wage.”

Gov. Evers submitted a request to the Joint Finance Committee Thursday to use remaining federal funds for child care assistance. If approved, it would continue payments through January of 2024, when the program was set to end.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Latest News

File - Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former President Donald Trump.
Biden edges DeSantis, Trump in early Wisconsin polls, Marquette Law finds
Biden edges DeSantis, Trump in early Wisconsin polls, Marquette Law finds
Fire at Sauk City home
Sauk City home considered a ‘total loss’ after fire
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, surrounded by fellow Republican lawmakers, touts the...
Wisconsin Republicans’ spending plan sent to Democratic governor