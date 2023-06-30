Cleaner air for the holiday weekend

Air quality stays at healthy levels

Isolated rain/storm chances

Low 90s for the Fourth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a front moved through last night, our winds have finally shifted out of the southwest to bring in some cleaner air and push the wildfire smoke back toward Canada. While it may take a while to rid our skies completely of the haze, air quality will remain within healthy levels through the weekend and into the start of next week.

What’s Coming Up...

As a small wave of energy passes tonight, some isolated showers will be possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s.

The clouds will stay in place on Saturday, but highs will still reach the mid-80s by the afternoon. A small weather-maker will pass to the south of the state line but could spark up a few storms to the north of the border. This is especially likely during the late afternoon and evening, and will likely stay near Dane County and points southward.

Some rain will linger into early Sunday morning before skies begin to clear for sunnier skies. Thanks to the rain though, humidity levels will be higher on Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

More sunshine, heat, and humid weather for both Monday and the holiday on Tuesday. With the extra heat, we’ll keep the chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon on both days. This won’t be anything to change your plans over, but you’ll want to have somewhere to go if a storm does pop up.

Our best storm chance in the 7-day looks to be on Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be cooler and the air less humid following that system.

