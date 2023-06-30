Cleaner air for the holiday weekend

A few rain chances to watch
Warm with isolated rain chances for the holiday weekend.
Warm with isolated rain chances for the holiday weekend.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Air quality stays at healthy levels
  • Isolated rain/storm chances
  • Low 90s for the Fourth
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a front moved through last night, our winds have finally shifted out of the southwest to bring in some cleaner air and push the wildfire smoke back toward Canada. While it may take a while to rid our skies completely of the haze, air quality will remain within healthy levels through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

As a small wave of energy passes tonight, some isolated showers will be possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s.

The clouds will stay in place on Saturday, but highs will still reach the mid-80s by the afternoon. A small weather-maker will pass to the south of the state line but could spark up a few storms to the north of the border. This is especially likely during the late afternoon and evening, and will likely stay near Dane County and points southward.

Some rain will linger into early Sunday morning before skies begin to clear for sunnier skies. Thanks to the rain though, humidity levels will be higher on Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

More sunshine, heat, and humid weather for both Monday and the holiday on Tuesday. With the extra heat, we’ll keep the chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon on both days. This won’t be anything to change your plans over, but you’ll want to have somewhere to go if a storm does pop up.

Our best storm chance in the 7-day looks to be on Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be cooler and the air less humid following that system.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

Heat index will make it feel warmer
Air Quality Is Improving
First Alert Day
Air Quality Slow To Improve
Another Poor Air Quality Day
Poor Air Quality
Dangerous Air Quality & Storm Potential