Cottage Grove assisted living center gets little free libraries

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Drumlin Reserve Assisted Living in Cottage Grove held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the gift of books for its residents.

The assisted living center now has two new little free libraries donated through a grant from the public library system. The libraries were made by the Monona Grove Liberal Arts Charter School to share the love of reading with the senior residents.

“The Village of Cottage Grove is the largest municipality in Dane County that does not have its own standalone library,” explained Cottage Grove Library Board President Cindi Kelm-Nelson. “Our library board has been working over the last four years to really identify gaps and start to fill some of those programming and service gaps that a library normally would.”

The miniature log cabin libraries are complete with fieldstone chimneys.

