Facing bigger shortage, Madison already looking for crossing guards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Most students will not be heading back to class for another two months, but employees at the City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division are already ramping up their efforts to make sure kids can safely make it to school each day.

On Friday, the city put out a call for prospective crossing guards, explaining that the number of openings right now is higher than usual. The extra vacancies are attributed, in part, to the shift in school starting and dismissal times.

Describing the people who fill those posts as “the unsung heroes of our community,” the city’s Crossing Guard Supervisor Niko Magallón said their importance cannot be overstated.

“Each day, rain or shine, they stand tall at intersections, braving the elements and stopping traffic to ensure the safe passage of our young learners,” Magallón continued. “Their vigilance and commitment to create an environment where our children can traverse the streets with confidence and reach their schools unharmed is vital.”

According to the city, crossing guards work around 10-15 hours per week and their wages start at $18.91/hour. Shifts run Monday through Friday, with winter, spring, and summer breaks off. Extra perks include paid sick leave, a free annual Metro bus pass, and a uniform clothing allowance for permanent crossing guards.

Prospective crossing guards can apply already on the city’s employment site. Interviews will begin in mid-August, with a one-week training session happening later in the month. The city points out that experience is not required to be a crossing guard and uniforms will be provided.

