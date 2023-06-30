Holiday check-in: Water conditions good at all Dane Co. beaches

As of Friday, PHMDC reported good water conditions at all Dane Co. beaches
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Sun worshippers rejoice! Public Health Madison & Dane Co. offered some good news for beach lovers heading into the extra-long Fourth of July weekend.

As of Friday, county health officials were giving the thumbs up at all 22 beaches and the one lake access point they track. The agency’s Beach Water Quality page was filled with green check marks indicating fun in the sun is in store for many on Dane County shores.

PHMDC tests the nearly two dozen locations from Memorial Day through Labor Day, looking for E. coli bacteria as well as blue-green algae and their toxins to ensure they are safe for people and pets.

On days where the levels are high, no swimming signs will go up until the results come down. For now, though, it’s smooth sailing… or swimming… or kayaking… or canoeing…

PHMDC also offered some tips for anyone going to a Dane Co. beach to protect themselves from E. coli or algae blooms (from their website):

  • Always look at the water around you before you get in. Conditions can change quickly, and a test result may not always reflect the current water quality.
  • Avoid swimming after a heavy rain because bacteria levels in the water may be high.
  • Avoid contact with blue-green algae blooms. They may look blue-green, green, reddish-purple, or brown, and cause the water to be murky. Blue Green Algae Precautions.
  • Do not swim or let your pet swim if signs say the water is closed for swimming due to blue-green algae blooms or high bacteria levels.

