Iconic Madison business owner dies on his 100th birthday

The man behind an iconic Madison business passed away Thursday on his 100th birthday.

Burnell “Burnie” Franke was born June 29th, 1923. In 1962, he opened Burnie’s Rock Shop, a jewelry and gem store. He wanted to share his love for earth science with the Madison community.

“When he found his first couple of pieces, that was it. He was hooked right then and there.” said Nevin Franke, Burnie’s son and current owner of the shop. “He’s a generous soul and he loved sharing this hobby with people through the years.”

The Burnie's Rock Shop storefront on E. Johnson Street in Madison (Tim Elliott)

Burnie’s is located on East Johnson Street. The store has been there for decades and has built a strong fan base. They also opened another location on Park Street.

Burnie sold the business to Nevin in 1999.

“He’s extremely likable. Like I say, that’s the key to the business still being here so long is people gravitating toward him.” Said Nevin.

Burnie always wore his trademark bolo tie – and his infectious personality kept people coming back.

“With a guy like Burnie, that’s the thing that made this place click originally,” said Ben Kartz, an employee at the shop.

At the time of his death, Burnie was a living at an assisted living facility. Staff, friends, and family had plans for a 100th birthday party on the afternoon of June 29th, but Burnie passed away that morning.

Burnie and his son Nevin share a smile (Tim Elliott)

“There’s a certain kind of people who have a glow and magnetic energy about them and he’s one of those people.” Said Kartz. “And his impact -- whether he tries or not -- is pretty profound and I think his genuine caring for hobby has made its way around Madison.”

“I have never tried to be as likeable as him because I figured it’s almost impossible.” Said Nevin with a laugh.

Burnie’s funeral arrangements are pending.

