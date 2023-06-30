Monona K-9 nabs suspect in chase that injured one officer

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) – A Monona Police Dept. K-9 swooped past his fellow officers and brought down a fleeing suspect, putting an end to a chase that began when an officer tried to stop a vehicle with no license plates, the police department reported early Friday morning.

In a statement detailing the incident, Monona’s police chief called on the community to support efforts to stop incidents like these, in which there was a chase on the Beltline and city streets, a runaway vehicle, and a police officer was injured.

“In a fraction of a second, this could have been a very different and more tragic narrative this evening,” he said. “We all play a role in that endeavor… and we must do better.”

The pursuit began shortly after nine o’clock on Thursday when a Monona officer spotted the vehicle without plates heading down Beltline Hwy., MOPD explained in a statement that also noted that removing the plates is a common tactic for car thieves. The driver, however, took off down the highway, ducking on and off the Beltline as he went, leading officers to begin laying down spike strips to stop him, the report continued.

The driver eventually hit one of the tire deflation devices near where S. Park Street meets Drake Street, MOPD reported. With the car still in gear and rolling, the 20-year-old suspect allegedly jumped out, with a gun in his hand, and took off on foot.

A Monona officer involved in the chase got out of the police cruiser to corral the driverless but still in gear vehicle and ended up briefly sandwiched between the squad car door and the suspect’s vehicle, according to the police statement.

During the foot chase, officers reported seeing the suspect, who still had his gun, try to carjack someone; however, the potential victim was able to get away. In that time, the officer who had caught between the two vehicles was able to re-join the pursuit. The officer’s K-9 partner, who was in the police cruiser at the time of the collision, was ready to go too.

According to MOPD, when the suspect saw officers approaching, he tossed his gun in the air. At that moment, the K-9 Jakko swept by his fellow officers and “successfully apprehended the suspect,” MOPD said The man was taken into custody without further incident. The loaded gun, which had previously been reported stolen, was also recovered, the report added.

After being taken to the hospital for the dog bites that happened when he was caught, the suspect was taken to the Dane Co. jail where he was booked on multiple counts, including attempted felony eluding and second degree recklessly endangering safety among other counts. He also had two active arrest warrants against him.

The person who was the potential victim in the attempted carjacking that happened during the chase has not been identified and Monona police are asking for that person to come forward by calling them at 608-222-0463.

In his statement, Monona Chief Brian Chaney offered his appreciation to the other departments who participated in the pursuit by providing the tire deflation devices needed and to the Wisconsin State Patrol who took over the investigation into the crash. He also thanked the Madison Police Department for its support of Monona’s K-9 program.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.