Madison to close more roads around Saturday farmers’ markets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Square keeps growing and the is forcing the City of Madison to make some Saturday morning traffic changes to keep up with all the vendors and shoppers who head downtown every week.

On Friday, city officials warned buyers they may have to walk a little further this weekend and on Saturday mornings going forward. Cars will now be barred on the eight blocks surrounding Capitol Square from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday while the markets are still happening.

The city’s Planning, Community, and Economic Development division posted a map of the planned closures and detailed the streets affected. It also cautioned that the closures could occur at other times, when “additional permitted events downtown” lead to overflow crowds on the sidewalks. The blocks that will be closed are:

East and West Mifflin Street

North and South Carroll Street

East and West Main Street

North and South Pinckney Street

The City of Madison released a diagram of the new road closures around the state capitol during Farmers' Market on the Square events. (City of Madison)

Prior to 8 a.m., the square will remain open, according to the city. Officials recommend anyone who placed bulk orders or who have accessibility needs to plan to use the window from 6:30 a.m. to the 8 a.m. closures to go to the market.

During the closures, city-licensed vendors, event organizers, restaurant operators, and farmers will still be able to get to their spots. Additionally, a lane will stay open on S. Carroll Street, from W. Washington Ave. to S. Hamilton Street, the city noted, to provide access to the Best Western Premier Park hotel.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.