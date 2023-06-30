Madison to close more roads around Saturday farmers’ markets

The Dane County Farmers' Market returns to Capitol Square in Madison for the season.
The Dane County Farmers' Market returns to Capitol Square in Madison for the season.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Square keeps growing and the is forcing the City of Madison to make some Saturday morning traffic changes to keep up with all the vendors and shoppers who head downtown every week.

On Friday, city officials warned buyers they may have to walk a little further this weekend and on Saturday mornings going forward. Cars will now be barred on the eight blocks surrounding Capitol Square from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday while the markets are still happening.

The city’s Planning, Community, and Economic Development division posted a map of the planned closures and detailed the streets affected. It also cautioned that the closures could occur at other times, when “additional permitted events downtown” lead to overflow crowds on the sidewalks. The blocks that will be closed are:

  • East and West Mifflin Street
  • North and South Carroll Street
  • East and West Main Street
  • North and South Pinckney Street
The City of Madison released a diagram of the new road closures around the state capitol during...
The City of Madison released a diagram of the new road closures around the state capitol during Farmers' Market on the Square events.(City of Madison)

Prior to 8 a.m., the square will remain open, according to the city. Officials recommend anyone who placed bulk orders or who have accessibility needs to plan to use the window from 6:30 a.m. to the 8 a.m. closures to go to the market.

During the closures, city-licensed vendors, event organizers, restaurant operators, and farmers will still be able to get to their spots. Additionally, a lane will stay open on S. Carroll Street, from W. Washington Ave. to S. Hamilton Street, the city noted, to provide access to the Best Western Premier Park hotel.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

Burnie Franke often traveled to trade shows all over the country
Iconic Madison business owner dies on his 100th birthday
Holiday check-in: Water conditions good at all Dane Co. beaches
A stolen gun was recovered following a police chase in Monona on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Monona K9 catches suspect in chase that injured his partner
Whether you pop fireworks with friends and family or watch fireworks at an event for the Fourth...
MFD: Fireworks safety this 4th of July weekend