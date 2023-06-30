Madison community reacts to SCOTUS LGBTQ wedding website design ruling

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison community members react to what an expert is calling a compelled expression ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court ruled that a creator of a website in Colorado should not be forced to create content for a gay wedding despite anti-discriminatory law in the state. According to the SCOTUS ruling, it is unconstitutional based on the First Amendment that this creator would have to work with LGBTQ+ couples getting married.

According to UW Madison Professor of Political Science Emeritus Howard Schweber, the ruling means that anti-discriminatory laws can no longer be used to prevent business owners from turning customers away based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or religion.

Schweber said the ruling puts gay rights back in the forefront of American politics.

”It’s a dead certainty more businesses will try to refuse to offer services for same sex weddings, same sex couples or same sex adoptions,” he said. “This wasn’t presented as a religious freedom case. It’s presented as a case about compelled expression. So, if you take this seriously any business owner can say I refuse to provide service as ‘X’ because doing so would communicate a message I disapprove of.”

Gigi’s Cupcakes Lead Baker Adele Horton said she’s surprised wedding businesses still don’t want to work with queer people in 2023.

”We will serve whoever. You could come in with a shirt slogan that I vehemently disagree with on a slogan but I’m still going to serve you because everyone is human and we’re all in this together, and we want to just bring joy,” she said. ”It makes me a little sad. Because, why would you want to deny service to someone when you could get a customer for life?”

OutReach LGBTQ+ Center President Steve Starkey said the ruling is a step back in the wrong direction for the gay rights movement, which started in the 1970s.

”It just means that we are second class citizens again in a different way,” he said. “We just have to up the amount of services we offer and the amount of resources that we’re able to provide because there’s going to be more people disenfranchised.”

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling said the SCOTUS ruling is a win for America.

“This decision is good for all Americans,” she said. “We are elated with this SCOTUS decision. This is about re-affirming a bedrock of this country that the government can’t force us to say something we don’t believe.”

Appling said her organization has been denied advertising space due to their conservative and traditional beliefs.

