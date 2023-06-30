Madison Mallards will attempt to break World’s Largest Brandy Old Fashioned Cocktail record

By Juliana Tornabene
Jun. 29, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards will attempt to break a record that seems to be made for Wisconsin- the World’s Largest Brandy Old Fashioned Cocktail.

The team will make the oversized cocktail on Saturday as part of its Wisconsin Day promotion, celebrating everything that makes the Badger State special.

The adult beverage will be put into a 350-gallon inflatable glass inside of the stadium. If you’re wondering what goes into a drink of that size, here’s the recipe the team provided:

  • 39 one liter bottles of Wollersheim Press House Brandy
  • 10.5 gallons Wollersheim Brandy Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup (with WI cherry juice, Milwaukee-made bitters and brown sugar)
  • 187 two liter bottles of Starry
  • 36 - 9″ ice cubes provided by Wisco Ice Company
  • Over 500 pre-sliced orange
  • Five gallons of maraschino cocktail cherries

Fans can buy Old Fashioned slushies from the cocktail about 45 minutes after it is completed. Commemorative glasses with “I Drank From the World’s Largest Old Fashioned” will also be available to purchase.

In addition to making the Old Fashioned, the Mallards will be rebranding on Saturday as “The Old Fashioneds” and will wear custom jerseys for the occasion.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the game is at 5:05 p.m. Saturday. The cocktail creation will start after the game begins.

