MFD: Fireworks safety this 4th of July weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fireworks are fun and entertaining, but also a danger to those who don’t use them properly.

The Madison Fire Department is reminding people who are lighting off fireworks this 4th of July weekend of the four fireworks that are legal in the City of Madison.

“The Fab Four” as MFD explains includes sparklers, caps, snaps and snakes. These four types of fireworks are legal in Madison, the Town of Blooming Grove and the Village of Shorewood Hills.

Madison Fire Department Fire Marshal Bill Sullivan says the 4th of July historically has the highest number of fires reported across the United States and about 50 percent of those are a direct result of fireworks.

“If we can make safety a priority, that makes everybody’s day a fun and safe 4th of July, we’d prefer that,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan adds to only light off fireworks one at a time in a clear, flat area, making sure there is not grass or mulch that can be a source of a spark creating a grass or brush fire. With the drought, he urges you properly dispose of the sparklers and fireworks in a bucket of water or with a garden hose.

“What we’re worried about is if you put them in the trash too soon, they will remain hot for an amount of time and can ignite a fire in the trash or if you put them on the ground somebody can step on them later and create a burn,” he said.

Sullivan recommends leaving fireworks in the bucket of water for at least 15 minutes, but the longer the better. He says you can leave them in water for days until your trash collection day.

He adds in the City of Madison, fines for lighting off illegal fireworks range from $344 to $1,000 per firework.

“If they leave the ground or go ‘boom,’ they’re probably illegal,” Sullivan said.

Leave the big fireworks to the professionals. A full list of local firework shows can be found here.

