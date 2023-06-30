Nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites will be impacted by rejected student loan forgiveness

Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to cancel President Joe Biden’s student loan debt handout will impact close to 700,000 Wisconsin residents, experts say.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Student loan payments are set to resume in October, which was going to happen no matter what the Supreme Court ruled Friday. But Biden’s student loan forgiveness program has also been struck down, and will force many Wisconsinites to start paying a bill they’re not used to.

“The median loan payment in Wisconsin is $152 a month. So, it kind of gives a little bit of a sense of how big this is,” Nick Hillman, Professor of Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis at UW-Madison said. “So, what a quarter, one in four people you see walking down the street are now gonna have to pay probably about 150 a month that they haven’t been paying for the past few years.”

Co-Director of the Wisconsin Coalition of Student Debt Carole Trone said resuming student debt payments will be especially difficult for young adults.

“I think the repayment pause had been extended something like eight times. So, for a whole number of college graduates and those who left college during the pandemic, they’ve never faced this,” she said. “So, the most important thing for those who had filed and were hoping for a different decision today, is to make sure that they, they have the current information, on file with their, their loan, service.”

But Trone reminds borrowers they are not alone.

“Those students driven repayment plans; there are going to be more generous flexibilities around payment forgiveness plans like the public service loan forgiveness PSLF. So, the key thing is to pay attention, recognize that there may be alternative ways that you can manage or possibly even have your loans forgiven,” Trone said.

She recommends people who filed for loan forgiveness and aren’t in a position to pay should find a payment plan that works best for them.

“There is a very useful calculator that’s on the student aid website, which will allow you to first of all, be able to see the full listing of your federal student loans, and then see what basically based on your circumstance is going to be the best and most favorable repayment option.”

For more information on federal student aid, visit https://studentaid.gov/.

