Pampling sits in sole posession of first after first round of U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After day one of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, one man would occupy first place and do so by multiple strokes. Rod Pampling sits in first after day one, shooting a three-under 68 Thursday.

Pampling had seven birdies on his card, having teed off in the morning. He finished his day with a tough par put on the 18th and would occupy first the rest of the day. He said a key to his game was picking his spots.

“Just got to be patient the way we’re playing it,” said Pampling. “Very simple on the range. Just working with the coach. Just keeping it as simple as we can. Just using a lot of short wedges. Not trying to stretch too much. Just play the golf course as it comes to you.”

Behind Pampling, only three other golfers finished under par. In a three-way tie for second, Mike Small, Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jimenez all shot 70s on Thursday. Small said it best when he said sometimes you have no idea what the course, or yourself, is going to offer.

“You never know how I’m going to play. I tell people, my game is...remember at dinner when you used to go to church and you have potluck dinners? You didn’t know what you had in the dish until you opened it up and you’re like ‘I like that, I don’t like that.” said Small. “That’s my golf game, so, I’m trying to find what I had today and started off good so it felt good to do that.”

Behind that pack under par, a cluster of nine golfers shot even par. Notable members of that group include Ernie Els and Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly. For Kelly, it wasn’t the happiest of rounds, having suffered a wrist injury during play.

Jerry Kelly finishes the first round even par 71, said he battled today and wasn’t feeling his best.



He’s got his left wrist wrapped, said it’s inflamed and barely could play three holes yesterday.



“Obviously I had probably wore it out hitting balls.” pic.twitter.com/rOt7Htdenb — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) June 29, 2023

“I started warming up and I felt it right away so I had to... I couldn’t protect it,” said Kelly. “I found out what happened yesterday when I protected it on the last hole that I played. I just held onto it and shanked off to the right. I had to at least numb it and just kinda swung through it.”

Everyone else was over par on the day, including another Wisconsin native in Steve Stricker. A favorite entering the tournament, Stricker had an adventurous day, getting as low as -2, but ultimately ended the day at +1, including two double bogeys on his card.

Round two begins Friday at 7:00 a.m. in Stevens Point with the tee times flipped from Thursday.

For a look at the entire leaderboard, visit here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.