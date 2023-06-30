Police: Boy finds live bomb while playing in Chippewa Falls woods

A boy found a suspicious device in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls, Wis., on June 30, 2023, the police department reported.(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) – A child playing in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls discovered an apparent pipe bomb that authorities later determined to be a live device, according to the city’s police department.

According to a statement, the boy discovered the suspicious device near Grant Court/ East Wisconsin Street, on the city’s south side. He told his father, who started to take the device to the police department – before being told to set it down and leave it for officers. He did so, and investigators found it along E. Central St., near High St., and set up a perimeter.

Marathon Co. Bomb Squad members were called in and they took the device to the police department’s firing range, where they destroyed the bomb, CFPD reported.

The police department added that investigators are not sure how long the device had been in the spot where the boy found it. They assured people who live nearby that they have not found evidence of any others near there, and officers are searching the area to be sure. They are also alerting residents in nearby homes.

The police department is working to determine who left the device in the woods. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call: 715-720-4189.

The police statement added a reminder to anyone who discovers a suspicious device that they should leave it where it is and contact local law enforcement immediately. They should not try moving it or turning it in to police themselves, pointing out that some bombs can go off easily and that it is better to leave disposing of them to trained professionals.

