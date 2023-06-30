Sauk City home considered a ‘total loss’ after fire

Fire at Sauk City home
Fire at Sauk City home(Tim Alexander)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home is considered a total loss after a fire in Sauk City, officials reported.

Firefighters responding to the house near the intersection of Carolina Street and John Adams Street said no one was home at the time.

No one was hurt in the fire, which officials say started around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

