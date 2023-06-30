Sauk City home considered a ‘total loss’ after fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home is considered a total loss after a fire in Sauk City, officials reported.

Firefighters responding to the house near the intersection of Carolina Street and John Adams Street said no one was home at the time.

A Sauk City home is considered a total loss after a fire. (NBC15)

No one was hurt in the fire, which officials say started around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

