Slow No-Wake Zones declared for fireworks shows in Rock Co.

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce a pair of slow-no wake zones on the Rock River over the holiday weekend designed to keep the waters calm when boaters head out to watch the Fourth of July celebrations.

Sheriff Curtis Fell explained the large number of boats on the river during Beloit and Janesville’s respective fireworks shows creates a “very chaotic and dangerous” situation. He said the slow-no wake declaration is designed to keep boats going at a safe speed during those times.

The orders will be enforced on the Rock River from 5 p.m. to midnight on:

  • Saturday, July 1 – Between W. Highway 14 Bridge and W. Centerway Street Dam
  • Tuesday, July 4 – Between Preservation Park and the state line.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Dept. of Natural Resources patrols are expected to be on the river during those times.

