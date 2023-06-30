Stevens Point business helps embroider U.S. Senior Open merchandise

43rd U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point
By Emily Zaal
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - This year the merchandise tent is taking a different approach to the high demand for gold apparel. They have blank merchandise on hand, ready to be brought to Mada, a local business in Stevens Point.

It’s faster, helps support local businesses, and means they can sell more products. The 10-minute drive from SentryWorld to Mada has been made many times since Wednesday.

“We’ve been able to get it out on the floor by that afternoon. It’s been a really slick process, and I think it’s helped us keep things in inventory much quicker than if we’d have to wait a couple days,” said Katie Kreuser, LPGA golf pro at SentryWorld.

It takes the embroidery machine about seven minutes to complete a logo, and it wouldn’t be possible without Brandi.

“She is an early riser, so she’s been getting up pretty early and coming in early in the morning and getting everything going so that it is finished in time for Katie to come and replenish throughout the day,” said Mada Customer Sales Representative Carol Iwinski.

By the end of the championship, Iwinski expects that they’ll have embroidered about 1,000 pieces for the U.S. Senior Open.

“It’s all types of golf apparel. Polos, ladies’ polos, unisex, sleeveless, quarter zips. It’s basically been all tops that we’ve been decorating,” said Iwinski.

Both Kreuser and Iwinski are happy with how the partnership has been going. Kreuser also adds that they enjoy promoting local businesses alongside other bigger brands.

“I think local businesses are invested in the success of this event also. They want to see our area succeed, and SentryWorld succeed in hosting this event. It’s been really fun working with these local vendors because they care about this area also,” added Kreuser.

The merchandise tent also has other products available from local businesses. There’s an oil painting done by someone of the flower hole, an artist who puts her paintings on coffee mugs, and someone who makes stickers for water bottles.

