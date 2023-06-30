UW football suspends junior linebacker Jordan Turner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football has announced that redshirt junior inside linebacker Jordan Turner has been suspended from the team after violating the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy.

UW football announces that RS junior ILB Jordan Turner has been suspended after violating the student-athlete discipline policy



— Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) June 30, 2023

In a statement on Twitter Turner said he was cited earlier this week with an “OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations.”

Turner also went on to say, “My parents raised me to do the right things in life and unfortunately this time, I didn’t.”

According to court records, Turner was cited for speeding on the freeway (35+ mph) in Rock County.

Turner is suspended from competition and practice pending completion of the required factual inquiry under the policy.

During the suspension, Turner will remain on official squad lists and may continue to receive support service in the sports medicine facility, the academic support center and the weight training room.

Turner was a three-star recruit out of Farmington High School in Michigan, and redshirted his freshman season in 2020.

In 2021 he appeared in six games and tallied six tackles and two interceptions.

Turner made 11 starts at linebacker in 2022, making 65 total tackles, five of which for loss, two sacks and one interception. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten, and Guaranteed Rate Bowl defensive MVP.

