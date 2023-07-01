Brewers designate struggling reliever Bush for assignment day after blown save against Pirates

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Seattle Mariners during a...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Monday, April 17, 2023, in Seattle.(Lindsey Wasson | AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers designated veteran reliever Matt Bush for assignment on Saturday, less than 24 hours after he blew a save against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bush entered Friday night’s game trying to preserve a two-run lead only to give up a game-winning three-run homer to Pittsburgh’s Carlos Santana in what became an 8-7 loss.

Bush, acquired in a trade with Texas last August, struggled during his brief time in Milwaukee. The 37-year-old went 0-4 with a 5.94 ERA and three saves in 37 appearances for the Brewers, including an 0-2 mark with a 9.58 ERA in 12 games this season.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell noted a decrease in Bush’s velocity this season as one of the reasons for his ineffectiveness.

The Brewers also designated left-handed reliever Thomas Pannone for assignment. Pannone pitched 2 2/3 innings on Friday, his first game in the majors since 2019. Milwaukee made the move to bring up a pair of arms to help out the bullpen.

The Brewers called up left-handed reliever Clayton Andrews and right-handed reliever J.B. Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville to fill the roster spots created by the departure of Bush and Pannone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half...
The Lakers are keeping Reaves and Russell. The Bucks agree to keep Lopez in free agency
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, is doused with ice water after hitting a two-run...
Santana’s first career game-ending home run rallies Pirates past Brewers 8-7
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej...
Bulls retain Coby White, add Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter to backcourt mix
Fan guide now available for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld in Stevens...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld