Bulls retain Coby White, add Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter to backcourt mix

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) during the second overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls kept guard Coby White and added perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter on Friday.

White opted to stay in Chicago rather than test the market as a restricted free agent and agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract, agent Ty Sullivan said. Carter is due $20 million over three years, agent Mark Bartelstein said.

White and Carter could help fill a void at point guard. The Bulls do not expect Lonzo Ball to play this season after being sidelined for more than a year because of a left knee injury.

The 23-year-old White averaged 9.7 points while playing 23.4 minutes per game — both career lows. But he boasts a quick first step and the ability to connect from beyond the arc, where he shot 37.2% last season. White, drafted by Chicago with the No. 7 overall pick in 2019, showed improvement in his decision making.

Carter gives the Bulls a tough perimeter defender and outside shooting they sorely lacked. Chicago was last in the NBA in 3-pointers made and attempted. Carter started 39 of the 81 games he played and averaged 8.0 points while making 42.1% of his 3-pointers.

The deals with White and Carter come two days after the Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the market. Veteran center Andre Drummond also exercised his option to return on Thursday.

The Bulls went 40-42 last season and lost in the play-in tournament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

Fan guide now available for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld in Stevens...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4...
Khris Middleton agrees to remain with the Bucks on a 3-year, $102 million deal, AP source says
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
UW football suspends junior linebacker Jordan Turner
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers...
Khris Middleton agrees to three-year deal with Bucks