Communities kickstart Fourth of July festivities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Communities prepare for a weekend of celebrations--Fourth of July events in Madison, Monona and Evansville will kick off Saturday.

Breese Stevens Field kicked off the Fourth of July weekend Friday with The Bodega night market.

“There will certainly be other displays around the city but we’re going to be the only one right off the Capitol Square, right in the heart of our neighborhood,” General Manager Tristan Straub said.

As the air quality starts to clear, the general manager points to the importance of keeping others safe.

“We feel like the people can make their choice to come out here and enjoy the music with us tomorrow night,” Straub said. “We will continue to work with local authorities and make sure it’s as safe and healthy as possible.”

The President of the Monona Community Festival Eric Redding says their celebration will include a carnival and a night of fireworks.

“I remember coming down here as a kid and enjoying all these different activities and you’re really making those lifetime memories for your entire family.”

The live music lineup has a mixture of rock, Afro Colombian and country.

“We really try and have it where it’s open to all audiences from adults and kids,” Redding said. “We really want to have activities for the whole family, and this carnival is starting July 1st.”

Over in Evansville, they hope to draw people from across the Badger State to recognize the country’s independence.

“It’s a source of pride for us that we bring together community groups and keep the money from the festival in the community,” Evansville Community Partnership Executive Director Jim Brooks said.

All events are free and include at least one night of live music. Organizers want to encourage families to enjoy the fun all weekend long.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.