Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle. (Source: WBKO)
By Brennan Crain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say two people, including a child, died in a truck after a tree fell on the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police report they responded to what was reported as a crash in Butler County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Christopher Fulkerson, 49, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with his 12-year-old stepdaughter when a tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

WBKO reports that Fulkerson and the girl were killed.

According to Butler County authorities, recent severe storms in the region may have contributed to the tree falling over.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered
Madison Starbucks workers “strike with pride”