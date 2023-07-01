Madison Starbucks workers “strike with pride”

(ABC7)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of a continuing protest against Starbucks, workers at one of the coffee giant’s Madison locations turned a strike into a pride event.

The Capitol Square and State Street Starbucks workers turned their Saturday strike into a pride event, called the “Unfair Labor Practice Strike with Pride,” to protest the company’s alleged refusal to support pride decorations in their stores, organizers said.

Starbucks says the union organizers are using misinformation to support their cause, claiming they did not ban any pride displays.

The strike has been going on since last year, when workers claimed Starbucks paid unfair wages and refused to negotiate, the Associated Press reports.

The Madison workers have joined about 150 other Starbucks stores in striking Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe speaks to the media on Monday, Nov....
Battle over Wisconsin’s top elections official could have ripple effects for 2024
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
The Dane County Farmers' Market returns to Capitol Square in Madison for the season.
Madison to close more roads around Saturday farmers’ markets
Madison to close more roads around Saturday farmers’ markets