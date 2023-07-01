Madison Starbucks workers “strike with pride”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of a continuing protest against Starbucks, workers at one of the coffee giant’s Madison locations turned a strike into a pride event.

The Capitol Square and State Street Starbucks workers turned their Saturday strike into a pride event, called the “Unfair Labor Practice Strike with Pride,” to protest the company’s alleged refusal to support pride decorations in their stores, organizers said.

Starbucks says the union organizers are using misinformation to support their cause, claiming they did not ban any pride displays.

The strike has been going on since last year, when workers claimed Starbucks paid unfair wages and refused to negotiate, the Associated Press reports.

The Madison workers have joined about 150 other Starbucks stores in striking Saturday.

