One man dead after crash in Lafayette County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 78 in Gratiot just after 8 p.m., Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bobby L. Dicks, II, of Gratiot lost control of his vehicle and went in to the ditch while traveling north on STH 78. The car then struck a culvert. Authorities say Dicks was the only person in the vehicle.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says a passerby found Dicks unresponsive. Gratiot First Responders and Green County EMS performed life-saving measures before UW Medflight took Dicks to UW Hospital in Madison.

Dicks was later pronounced dead at UW Hospital, making this the third vehicle fatality on Lafayette County’s roads this year.

The Sheriff’s Department reports that the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

